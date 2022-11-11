ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Tenpin Championship would start on Saturday at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to the Secretary of the Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association, Rana Shahzad Akhtar said the president, of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman would inaugurate the two-day event.

All arrangements for the championship have been finalized in the organizing committee meeting held on Friday, he said.

He said four categories of competitions would be held in the championship including men single, ladies Sigal, Deaf men and women and inter-college.

Players from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will take part in the championship. The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on Sunday in which certificates and trophies will be awarded to players, he said.