UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Tenpin Two-day C'ship From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Islamabad Tenpin two-day C'ship from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Tenpin Championship would start on Saturday at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to the Secretary of the Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association, Rana Shahzad Akhtar said the president, of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman would inaugurate the two-day event.

All arrangements for the championship have been finalized in the organizing committee meeting held on Friday, he said.

He said four categories of competitions would be held in the championship including men single, ladies Sigal, Deaf men and women and inter-college.

Players from Islamabad and Rawalpindi will take part in the championship. The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on Sunday in which certificates and trophies will be awarded to players, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi Women Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

2 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.