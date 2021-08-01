Islamabad Throwball trials on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The trials to select Islamabad team for participation in the National Men Throwball Championship would be held here on Monday.

According to the Secretary, Islamabad Throwball Association, Moinuddin all players of Islamabad would feature in the trials.

The selected team will participate in the National Men Throwball Championship to be played from August 5 to 7 at Naran, he said.

He said the Islamabad team would leave for Naran on August 4 and the draws of the Championship will be taken out on August 4.