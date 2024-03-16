Open Menu

Islamabad United Advance, Knocking Out Gladiators In PSL 9 Eliminator 1

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

In a highly anticipated clash at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Islamabad United emerged triumphant over Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, securing their passage to Eliminator 2 and knocking Gladiators out of the tournament

Imad Wasim's exceptional bowling display, claiming three crucial wickets for a mere 12 runs, combined with Martin Guptill's explosive innings of 56 runs off 47 balls, propelled Islamabad United to a competitive total of 174-9 after being put into bat.

The Gladiators, chasing a target of 175, faced a daunting task against United's bowling attack. Despite Omair Yousuf's resilient knock of 50 runs off 37 balls, which included four boundaries and one six, the Gladiators faltered, ultimately succumbing to the pressure and being bowled out for 135 runs in the 19th over.

Akeal Hosein showed promise with the bat, contributing a quickfire 31 off 18 balls before being run out in a joint effort from Agha Salman and Azam Khan.

Mohammad Amir displayed his class with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets for 20 runs for the Gladiators. Akeal Hosein also made an impact, claiming two wickets for 34 runs. Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Wasim chipped in with a wicket each, while Usman Tariq remained wicketless.

For Islamabad United, the bowling effort was led by Imad Wasim's exceptional performance, ably supported by Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Hunain Shah, and Faheem Ashraf, who all contributed with crucial wickets to secure their team's victory.

In summary, it was a comprehensive performance by Islamabad United, who showcased their all-round prowess to secure a convincing 39-run victory over Quetta Gladiators and advance to the next stage of the tournament.

