UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad United Beat Lahore Qalandars By One Wicket

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:09 PM

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wicket

Shadab Khan’s all-round performance superseded Mohammad Hafeez’s 98 not out and Shaheen Afridi’s four for 18 as Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by one wicket in a thrilling contest

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) Shadab Khan’s all-round performance superseded Mohammad Hafeez’s 98 not out and Shaheen Afridi’s four for 18 as Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by one wicket in a thrilling contest.

In the seventh match of the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, United chased down a target of 183 on the penultimate ball of the match on Sunday to register their second win in as many days.

Qalandars had set up a mammoth 182 for six, after being asked to bat, at the back of Hafeez’s unbeaten 57-ball 98 in which the all-rounder struck seven fours and seven sixes.

He crafted a 67-run stand for the second-wicket with Fakhar Zaman (33 off 26) after Chris Lynn (11 off 8) was dismissed in the third over by Musa Khan, who later starred with the bat with a crucial 17 not out off 11 balls.

United’s Faheem Ashraf and Shadab took two wickets each for 42 and 14 runs.

United’s chase had gotten off to a shaky start as both of their openers – Luke Ronchi (one off four) and Colin Munro (two off four) – were dismissed in the first two overs.

Captain Shadab led the rearguard effort and crafted all-important partnership with Dawid Malan, who scored 22 runs from 22 balls, of 57 runs over the course of his 29-ball stay in which he smacked three fours and four sixes.

Colin Ingram provided further impetus with a quickfire 14-ball 30, hitting three sixes and a four.

Pacer Shaheen, who had removed Ronchi in the first over, added three more scalps to his tally with the wickets of Asif Ali (18 off 11), Hussain Talat (five off seven) and Amad Butt (eight off four) and returned four off 18 in four overs.

With 20 runs remaining in the last three overs and one wicket in hand, Musa took United over the line hitting two fours and a six.

For his all-round performance, Shadab, the Islamabad United captain, was named man of the match.

The HBL PSL 2020 action resumes on Wednesday when Multan Sultan takes on Peshawar Zalmi in Multan.

Scores in brief

Lahore Qalandars 182-6, 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 98 not out, Fakhar Zaman 33; Shadab Khan 2-14; Faheem Ashraf 2-42)

Islamabad United 183-9, 19.5 overs (Shadab Khan 52, Colin Ingram 30, Dawid Malan 22; Shaheen Afridi 4-18, Haris Rauf 2-41)

Results Islamabad United win by one wicket

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Super League Man Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez Amad Butt Hussain Talat Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Sunday 2020 Islamabad United Afridi From Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule of practice sessions and pre ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reu ..

11 minutes ago

Nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are opti ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan fully secure to hold all type of int'l sp ..

7 minutes ago

Day long Script Writing Workshop on March7

5 minutes ago

Families look forward to watch their sons play in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.