Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans: Scorecard

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 8 wickets to record their first win in the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ):Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 8 wickets to record their first win in the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Following is the Score-board between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United: Multan Sultans innings: Shan Masood c Muhammad Musa b Faheem Ashraf 21 (20) James Vince b Ammad Butt 42 (31) Moeen Ali c Faheem Ashraf b Ammad Butt 10 (11) Rilley Rossouw c Faheem Ashraf b Ammad Butt 0 (1) Zeeshan Ashraf (wk) c Shadab Khan b Faheem Ashraf 50 (29) Khushdil Shah c Ronchi (wk) b Akif Javed 7 (10) Shahid Afridi c Akif Javed b Muhammad Musa 11 (7) Sohail Tanvir lbw Ammad Butt 10 (6) Mohammad Ilyas not out 3 (3) Imran Tahir not out 3 (2) Extras: 7 (lb 5, w2) Total: 164 (for eight wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Shan Masood), 2-69 (Moeen Ali), 3-70 (Rilee Rossouw), 4-87 (James Vince), 5-111 (Khushdil Shah) 6-135 (Shahid Afridi) 7-153 (Sohail Tanvir) 8-160 (Zeeshan Ashraf) Bowling: Muhammad Musa 4-0-24-1, Akif Javed 4-0-35-1, Faheen Ashraf 4-0-34-2, Shadab Khan 3-0-29-0, Ammad Butt 4-0-27-4, Hussian Talat 1-0-10-0 Islmabad United innings: Luke Ronchi c Vince b Mohammad Ilyas 74 (44) Colin Munro b Shahid Afridi 50 (31) David Malan not out 35 (21) Colin Ingram not out 1 (2) Extras: 5 (lb1, w 4) Total: 165 (for Two wkts; 16.

4 overs) Did not bat: Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Colin Munro) 2-163 (Luke Ronchi) Bowling: Sohail Tanvir 2-0-16-0, Imran Tahir 4-0-44-0, Shahid Afridi 3-0-25-0, Mohammad Irfan 4-0-43-0, Mohammad Ilyas 2.4-0-17-1, Moeen Ali 1-0-19-0 Result: United won by 8 wickets Toss: Islamabad United Man of the Match: Luke Ronchi Umpires: Shozab Raza (Pak) and Ranmore Martinsz (SL) Tv Umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK) Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussian Match referee: Muhammad Anees