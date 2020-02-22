UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Scorecard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:27 PM

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans: Scorecard

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 8 wickets to record their first win in the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ):Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 8 wickets to record their first win in the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Following is the Score-board between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United: Multan Sultans innings: Shan Masood c Muhammad Musa b Faheem Ashraf 21 (20) James Vince b Ammad Butt 42 (31) Moeen Ali c Faheem Ashraf b Ammad Butt 10 (11) Rilley Rossouw c Faheem Ashraf b Ammad Butt 0 (1) Zeeshan Ashraf (wk) c Shadab Khan b Faheem Ashraf 50 (29) Khushdil Shah c Ronchi (wk) b Akif Javed 7 (10) Shahid Afridi c Akif Javed b Muhammad Musa 11 (7) Sohail Tanvir lbw Ammad Butt 10 (6) Mohammad Ilyas not out 3 (3) Imran Tahir not out 3 (2) Extras: 7 (lb 5, w2) Total: 164 (for eight wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Shan Masood), 2-69 (Moeen Ali), 3-70 (Rilee Rossouw), 4-87 (James Vince), 5-111 (Khushdil Shah) 6-135 (Shahid Afridi) 7-153 (Sohail Tanvir) 8-160 (Zeeshan Ashraf) Bowling: Muhammad Musa 4-0-24-1, Akif Javed 4-0-35-1, Faheen Ashraf 4-0-34-2, Shadab Khan 3-0-29-0, Ammad Butt 4-0-27-4, Hussian Talat 1-0-10-0 Islmabad United innings: Luke Ronchi c Vince b Mohammad Ilyas 74 (44) Colin Munro b Shahid Afridi 50 (31) David Malan not out 35 (21) Colin Ingram not out 1 (2) Extras: 5 (lb1, w 4) Total: 165 (for Two wkts; 16.

4 overs) Did not bat: Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Colin Munro) 2-163 (Luke Ronchi) Bowling: Sohail Tanvir 2-0-16-0, Imran Tahir 4-0-44-0, Shahid Afridi 3-0-25-0, Mohammad Irfan 4-0-43-0, Mohammad Ilyas 2.4-0-17-1, Moeen Ali 1-0-19-0 Result: United won by 8 wickets Toss: Islamabad United Man of the Match: Luke Ronchi Umpires: Shozab Raza (Pak) and Ranmore Martinsz (SL) Tv Umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK) Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussian Match referee: Muhammad Anees

Related Topics

Shahid Afridi Rashid Man David Nasir Mohammad Irfan Shan Masood Sohail Tanvir Imran Tahir James Vince Amad Butt Hussain Talat Shadab Khan Islamabad United Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

More Than 40 Suspected Gas Attackers Killed in Zam ..

5 minutes ago

World yet to fully grasp gravity of situation spri ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Infection Tally in Northern Italy Pass ..

10 minutes ago

Conservatives ahead as Iran poll results trickle i ..

28 minutes ago

Suspended judge in alleged rape case seeks test fr ..

28 minutes ago

Paintings' exhibition opens at Cancer Art Gallery

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.