Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi to move to third position

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Islamabad United grabbed the third position in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 after securing a 29-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium Rawalpindi late Monday.

Despite both United and Zalmi having accumulated seven points each in seven matches, the former hold a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Multan Sultans currently lead the table with 12 points, followed by Quetta Gladiators in second place with 9 points.

Islamabad United managed to restrict Peshawar Zalmi to 167/9 after setting a formidable total of 196/4.

Peshawar encountered challenges right from the beginning of their chase, with Babar getting dismissed on a first-ball duck as a result of Alex Hales' run-out in the opening over delivered by Naseem Shah. Following that, Naseem also eliminated Saim Ayub on the final ball of the over, with Rumman Raees getting rid of Mohammad Haris, leaving Peshawar at a precarious position of 3-3.

During the Power Play's final over, Shadab Khan brought in Naseem's brother, Hunain Shah, who snatched two crucial wickets – those of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell.

Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter initiated a strong sixth-wicket partnership for Zalmi during their run chase. Aamer Jamal particularly contributed a remarkable innings of 87 runs off 49 balls, including six sixes and eight fours, while Walter scored 30 off 29 deliveries.

Earlier, Peshawar opted to field and got off to a good start as Saim Ayub sent Alex Hales back to the pavilion on the very first ball. Despite Colin Munro's initial aggression with a six and a four in the subsequent over, Ayub had the final say, dismissing him as well in an attempt to score another boundary.

At 28-2 in three overs, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a vital 65-run partnership for the third wicket in 44 balls. However, Agha's departure after a gutsy 37 off 25 balls, comprising four boundaries and two sixes, interrupted the momentum. Shadab continued his attacking display, joining forces with Jordan Cox to raise a 68-run partnership on 39 balls.

Shadab's explosive innings of 80 runs off 51 balls, which included 10 boundaries and six sixes, came to an end when Luke Wood dismissed him, with Islamabad's total reaching 161 runs. Azam Khan provided an undefeated cameo of 29 runs from 14 balls, propelling the team to a total of 196-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Cox also remaining unbeaten on 26 from 20 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Peshawar Zalmi are now set to face Multan Sultans at the same venue on late Tuesday.