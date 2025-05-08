Open Menu

Islamabad United Coach Discusses Team Challenges After Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Islamabad United coach discusses team challenges after loss

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson admitted after their loss to Quetta Gladiators that sudden momentum swings and a slew of absent players cost his side the match.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Mike Hesson pointed out that key all-rounder Shadab Khan and opener Colin Munro were unavailable, and that Dosan, plus around eleven other squad members, missed the entire season, an ongoing challenge for the club.

“Our performance today wasn’t up to the mark,” he said. “Our bowlers struggled with both line and length, and we allowed Quetta’s batters too much freedom.”

He reserved special praise for Riley Rossouw, whose fluent innings kept Islamabad United under constant pressure. “Credit must go to Rossouw,” Hesson added. “He gave our bowlers almost no chance to settle.”

