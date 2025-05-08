Islamabad United Coach Discusses Team Challenges After Loss
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson admitted after their loss to Quetta Gladiators that sudden momentum swings and a slew of absent players cost his side the match.
Speaking at a press conference after the match, Mike Hesson pointed out that key all-rounder Shadab Khan and opener Colin Munro were unavailable, and that Dosan, plus around eleven other squad members, missed the entire season, an ongoing challenge for the club.
“Our performance today wasn’t up to the mark,” he said. “Our bowlers struggled with both line and length, and we allowed Quetta’s batters too much freedom.”
He reserved special praise for Riley Rossouw, whose fluent innings kept Islamabad United under constant pressure. “Credit must go to Rossouw,” Hesson added. “He gave our bowlers almost no chance to settle.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Sports
-
Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel praises team's performance after victory46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United coach discusses team challenges after loss46 minutes ago
-
Quetta Gladiators crushes Islamabad United with record-breaking batting blitz15 hours ago
-
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared16 hours ago
-
Canada to host 2026 World Squash Jr C’ships21 hours ago
-
Jamil, Babar to train Bangladeshi players, coaches21 hours ago
-
PSL X to go ahead as planned20 hours ago
-
RSO chairs meeting to discuss issues for promoting sports1 day ago
-
HBL PSL X to continue as scheduled20 hours ago
-
Dr. Shah’s legacy lives on in women’s hockey: Sindh Sports Secretary vows support2 days ago
-
Young cricketer dies of cardiac attack during PCB cup match2 days ago
-
National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow2 days ago