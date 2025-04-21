Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets

Islamabad United continued their red-hot form in the HBL PSL X by clinching their fourth successive win, sweeping aside Karachi Kings in a low-scoring contest by six wickets with 17 balls to spare here at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Islamabad United continued their red-hot form in the HBL PSL X by clinching their fourth successive win, sweeping aside Karachi Kings in a low-scoring contest by six wickets with 17 balls to spare here at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.

United skipper Shadab Khan displayed his all-round skills to set up his side’s ninth consecutive victory over Kings.

In pursuit of the modest target of 129 runs, the in-form United opener Sahibzada Farhan once again took the charge by scoring 30 off 18 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.

Hasan Ali then sent back Sahibzada and Colin Munro in the fifth over including a sharp in-swing delivery to disturb the stumps of the latter. Despite taking two wickets in quick succession, Kings’ bowlers could not trouble the batters enough as Shadab and Azam Khan stitched a match-winning partnership of 65 runs in 52 deliveries.

Azam (31, 30b, 3x4s, 1x6) fell to Mohammad Nabi in the 14th over, but the bulk of the chase had already been completed. Shadab (47, 40b, 5x4s, 2x6s) carried on to steer the chase, holding firm until he was bowled by Mohammad Abbas Afridi with just one run required to win.

In the first innings, nothing seemed to go Kings’ way as they found it tough on a pitch with variable bounce on offer.

Naseem Shah set the tone with a magnificent new ball-spell, claiming the prized scalp of David Warner with a pearler.

United spinners dried up the runs as Imad Wasim and Shadab weaved a web over Kings. Opening batter Tim Seifert, who was the top scorer for Kings, laboured to a sluggish 30 off 37 deliveries, before getting out in the 13th over.

Shadab ended with two wickets for 17 runs off his four overs whereas pacers Naseem and Jason Holder also claimed two wickets each, capping the brilliant bowling performance.

No. 9 Kings batter Abbas finished the innings with a flourish after he entered the fray with his side reeling at 102-7 in 18 overs. Abbas smashed 24 runs off just nine deliveries, including three sixes and a four, taking the home side to 128-7 in the allocated 20 overs.

Scores in brief:

Match 10: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings 128-7, 20 overs (Tim Seifert 30, Mohammad Abbas Afridi 24 not out, Saad Baig 20; Shadab Khan 2-17, Naseem Shah 2-29, Jason Holder 2-39)

Islamabad United 129-4, 17.1 overs (Shadab Khan 47, Azam Khan 31, Sahibzada Farhan 30; Hasan Ali 2-28)

Player of the match – Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)