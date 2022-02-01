UrduPoint.com

Islamabad United Launches Official Song "Trophy Idhar Rakh"

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2022 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :One of the most successful franchise of 'Pakistan Super League' (PSL) & two times champion, 'Islamabad United' has launched its official anthem "Trophy Idhar Rakh" with a mix of Hip-hop/Rap & Groove and fans can't get enough of it.

The much awaited official anthem titled, 'Trophy Idhar Rakh' is sung by most talented musicians, 'Soch the band' & Rap artist 'Talha Anjum' of Young Stunners (Pakistani rap/hip-hop duo).

Alongwith stunning verses of Talha Anjum, fans were amazed to witness multi-talented Shadab khan's break-dance performance. According to Official YouTube Channel of ISLU, the music video reached 100k+ views in just 6 hours of its release.

The anthem is a combination of everything artistic. Starring the cricket superstars Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali, the anthem is full of passion, energy, heat & fighting spirit for the trophy.

According to the twitter handle of ISLU Owner, Ali Naqvi "The anthem endeavors to show the strength of human imagination & hard work. It will inspire all of us to reach for the stars." "Trophy Idhar Rakh", Josh say, Junoon say! This year's anthem comes straight from the lion's heart, a call to lift the trophy for the third time! Let's ROAR together," shared Islamabad United Official Twitter Handle.

"Islamabad United always comes out of the blue & surprise everyone. The peculiar nature of their batting and bowling line up, make it one of the most lethal side, who always keep so many options in their arsenal," a user praised the team on ISLU's official Facebook Page.

After their 1st win against 'Peshwar Zalmi', 'Islamabad United' will be seen in action on 1st February as they face 'Multan Sultans' in their second encounter.

>