Islamabad United Outclass Lahore Qalandars In PSL 10 Opening Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Islamabad United successfully chased 140-run target set by Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2025) Islamabad United on Friday outclassed Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.
Islamabad United easily chased 140-run target by Lahore Qalandars for loss of only two wickets, and with 14 balls remaining.
For Islamabad United, Colin Munro scored 59 runs and Salman Agha made 41 runs, both remaining not out as they returned to the pavilion.
Sahibzada Farhan made 25 runs while Andre Russell scored 4 runs before getting out.
For Lahore Qalandars, Asif Afridi and Haris Rauf each took 1 wicket.
Earlier, Lahore Qalandars batted first on the invitation of Islamabad United and were bowled out for 139 runs in 19.2 overs.
Abdullah Shafique was the standout for Lahore, scoring 66 runs. Sikandar Raza made 23, Darryl Mitchell scored 13, Haris Rauf made 10, Mohammad Naeem contributed 8, and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi managed only 2 runs. Fakhar Zaman made 1 while Sam Billings, Jhandad Khan and David Wiese were dismissed without scoring.
Asif Afridi remained not out at 2 runs.
For Islamabad United, Jason Holder took 4 wickets, captain Shadab Khan took 3, while Imad Wasim, Riley Meredith, and Naseem Shah each took 1 wicket.
Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.
The match started after a glittering ceremony at Rawalpindi ground, where famous singers including Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar, Natasha and others won the hearts of the fans by amazing performances. The PSL 10 anthem was also sung by the artists in the opening ceremony.
The strict security arrangements were made for the opening ceremony as a large number of police, Army and Rangers personnel stayed alert in Rawalpindi.
Squads:
Islamabad United: Andre Russell, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan (Captain), Jason Holder, Mohammad Shehzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Darryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Jhandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
