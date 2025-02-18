Islamabad United partners with Zero Healthcare to promote athlete wellness

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United has entered into a strategic partnership with Zero Healthcare, a healthcare provider, to prioritize athlete wellness and provide top-notch healthcare facilities to the players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United has entered into a strategic partnership with Zero Healthcare, a healthcare provider, to prioritize athlete wellness and provide top-notch healthcare facilities to the players.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was held at a local hotel on Tuesday, marking the formalization of the partnership.

Asim Khan, CEO of Zero Healthcare, and Haroon, Marketing and Communication Manager of Islamabad United, signed the MOU.

Haroon Saeed Shah, Sales and Marketing Head of Zero Healthcare, and Haider Ali, Islamabad United batter, were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Saeed emphasized the importance of healthcare for athletes.

"We recognize that athletes require comprehensive healthcare services, and we are committed to providing a platform that caters to their needs," he said.

"Zero Healthcare offers a range of facilities, including massage equipment, treadmills, and cycles, to support the well-being of athletes," he said.

Haider Ali, who has experienced injuries during his cricketing career, highlighted the significance of the partnership. "As cricketers, we often suffer from injuries, and access to quality healthcare equipment is crucial for our training and recovery," he said.

"This partnership will provide us with the necessary resources to stay fit and perform at our best," he said.