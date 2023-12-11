Islamabad United, Tetra Pak announce 6th year of partnership

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, on Monday announced its continuing partnership with Tetra Pak Pakistan for the 9th Edition of the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, on Monday announced its continuing partnership with Tetra Pak Pakistan for the 9th Edition of the extravaganza.

Tetra Pak was Pakistan’s leading food Packaging and Processing Company, with a Primary focus on hygiene, nutrition, health, and the well-being of its consumers. They are one of the pioneers in their field and have contributed substantially to its continuous growth. Tetra Pak has been the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United since 2019, making this the sixth year of their continued association.

Speaking about the collaboration for the upcoming PSL season, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said, " Tetra Pak is thrilled to resume our partnership with Islamabad United for another season, extending our commitment to sports.”

On this occasion, Ahsan Latif, the CEO of Islamabad United said, "We are very pleased to continue our longstanding partnership and journey with Tetra Pak as valued members of our team.

We are eager to continue expanding on this aspect of our partnership, and while safe and healthy packaged milk is crucial for the nutritional development of our athletes, its broader role in society remains equally significant to us, which continues to make our collaboration with Tetra Pak more meaningful.”

While the partnership aims to ensure that Islamabad United players benefit from the nutritious power of safe and healthy packaged milk during their PSL games and practice sessions, it also emphasizes both organizations’ roles in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, reflecting their joint commitment towards broader societal responsibilities. It may be mentioned that Islamabad United had been the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament.