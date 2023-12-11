Open Menu

Islamabad United, Tetra Pak Announce 6th Year Of Partnership

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Islamabad United, Tetra Pak announce 6th year of partnership

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, on Monday announced its continuing partnership with Tetra Pak Pakistan for the 9th Edition of the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, on Monday announced its continuing partnership with Tetra Pak Pakistan for the 9th Edition of the extravaganza.

Tetra Pak was Pakistan’s leading food Packaging and Processing Company, with a Primary focus on hygiene, nutrition, health, and the well-being of its consumers. They are one of the pioneers in their field and have contributed substantially to its continuous growth. Tetra Pak has been the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United since 2019, making this the sixth year of their continued association.

Speaking about the collaboration for the upcoming PSL season, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said, " Tetra Pak is thrilled to resume our partnership with Islamabad United for another season, extending our commitment to sports.”

On this occasion, Ahsan Latif, the CEO of Islamabad United said, "We are very pleased to continue our longstanding partnership and journey with Tetra Pak as valued members of our team.

We are eager to continue expanding on this aspect of our partnership, and while safe and healthy packaged milk is crucial for the nutritional development of our athletes, its broader role in society remains equally significant to us, which continues to make our collaboration with Tetra Pak more meaningful.”

While the partnership aims to ensure that Islamabad United players benefit from the nutritious power of safe and healthy packaged milk during their PSL games and practice sessions, it also emphasizes both organizations’ roles in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, reflecting their joint commitment towards broader societal responsibilities. It may be mentioned that Islamabad United had been the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Pakistan Super League Company May 2019 Islamabad United From

Recent Stories

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

25 minutes ago
 HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circula ..

HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of Energy/Power Sector

27 minutes ago
 Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage ..

Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage as maintainable

27 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant poli ..

UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant policy vote

27 minutes ago
 Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt cas ..

Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt case referred to full bench

27 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chich ..

Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi', adjoining areas

27 minutes ago
Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack ..

Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack of continuity of policies: Bu ..

32 minutes ago
 Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'b ..

Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'blended learning centre'

33 minutes ago
 Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in i ..

Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in investment

24 minutes ago
 Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Departmen ..

Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Department

24 minutes ago
 Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting ..

Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting youth towards positive activi ..

24 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on ..

PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports