Islamabad United to overcome mistakes, says Shadab Khan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Islamabad United Shadab Khan said that the team would overcome mistakes in the next matches to bring improvement in performance.

During a media talk after the match at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, Shadab Khan said that a captain has a major role in the victory of the team.

He said that as a captain he never accepts defeat till the last ball of the match.

Shadab added that win and defeat are part of the match but working hard to overcome mistakes could change the results.

He said that the team always entered the ground with a positive mind and gave their best. He said that comprehensive planning was made by keeping in view the situation of ground and opposition.

The spinner of the National Cricket team maintained that the pitch of Multan was good as compared to the pitch of Karachi. He lauded the crowd of Multan for making the event successful.