UrduPoint.com

Islamabad United To Overcome Mistakes, Says Shadab Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 19, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad United to overcome mistakes, says Shadab Khan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Captain of Islamabad United Shadab Khan said that the team would overcome mistakes in the next matches to bring improvement in performance.

During a media talk after the match at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, Shadab Khan said that a captain has a major role in the victory of the team.

He said that as a captain he never accepts defeat till the last ball of the match.

Shadab added that win and defeat are part of the match but working hard to overcome mistakes could change the results.

He said that the team always entered the ground with a positive mind and gave their best. He said that comprehensive planning was made by keeping in view the situation of ground and opposition.

The spinner of the National Cricket team maintained that the pitch of Multan was good as compared to the pitch of Karachi. He lauded the crowd of Multan for making the event successful.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Multan Shadab Khan Sunday Islamabad United Media Event Best Opposition

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.