Islamabad United VS Multan Sultans - PSL LIVE 22 February 2020: How To Watch Online Live Streaming And On TV

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United on 22 Feb 2020 live stream - here is how you can watch the Pakistan Super League 4 match

Islamabad United VS Multan Sultans, both are very strong teams. The Islamabad United has won the PSL twice, however Multan Sultans have not won any series, however it has huge fan following and public support

It is not going to be an easy match for both of teams on 22 Feb 2020. Match will start at 9 PM PST and will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans Squad in PSL 2020
Shan Masood (captain) , Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Riley Rossow , Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen (Wayne Madsen is the replacement pick for Fabian Allen who will play until March 7), Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah

Islamabad United Squad in PSL 2020
Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Ruman Raees, Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

Watch PSL Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE, Saudi Arabia, GCC middle Eas, UK, USA and Australia

Region TV Network Live Stream
Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz tv and Mjunoon.tv.
USA Willow TV cricketgateway.com
Caribbean Flow Sports flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com
Canada Willow TV cricketgateway.com
India cricketgateway.

com
Bangladesh Rabbithole
Sri Lanka cricketgateway.com
Australia beIN cricketgateway.com
New Zealand SKY cricketgateway.com
Rest of the Pacific cricketgateway.com
Malaysia Astro cricketgateway.com
Rest of the Middle East and North Africa cricketgateway.com, cricwick cricketgateway.com
Qatar Vodafone
South Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Asia beIN (highlights only) cricketgateway.com

Earlier, the fans have been in troubles for not being sure about lack of options to watch PSL live matchesaround the world. Many users around the world complained regarding the PSL live streaming.

As there was no live coverage for the PSL fans in other countries. But there will also be live telecast of PSL matches. PSL 5 live streaming 2020 will live telecast on the following channels:

  • Afghanistan–Moby TV
  • Australia –Chanel 44
  • Bangladesh –Gazi TV
  • Sri-Lanka – Digital GTV
  • New Zealand–Sky sports 5, Channel 52
  • Zimbabwe– Yupp TV
  • United Arab Emirates – Elife

