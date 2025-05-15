Open Menu

Islamabad United Welcomes Rassie, Ben

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Islamabad United is delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen and Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis for the remainder of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Islamabad United is delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen and Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis for the remainder of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X.

A world-class player with a stellar record across formats, Rassie’s presence adds immense value to the *Pakistan Super League*

His professionalism, consistency, and global stature make him one of the leading and respected batters in the modern

game.

Meanwhile, Ben’s return adds further depth and balance the star studded lineup of the Pakistan Super League.

