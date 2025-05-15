Islamabad United Welcomes Rassie, Ben
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Islamabad United is delighted to welcome South Africa’s star batter Rassie van der Dussen and Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis for the remainder of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X
A world-class player with a stellar record across formats, Rassie’s presence adds immense value to the *Pakistan Super League*
His professionalism, consistency, and global stature make him one of the leading and respected batters in the modern
game.
Meanwhile, Ben’s return adds further depth and balance the star studded lineup of the Pakistan Super League.
