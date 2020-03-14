Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

(@fidahassanain)

The match will be played at Karachi National Stadium at 7:00 pm but without spectators.

KARACHI:

It is 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which will start at 7:00 pm at National Karachi Stadium. However, the match will be played without spectators as the Sindh government has asked PCB to organize matches without spectators due to Coronavirus.

Following the Pakistan cricket Board’s decision to provide an option to squad members to withdraw from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, four Islamabad United players and a member of the coaching staff have decided to return home.

United players Colin Munro, Dale Steyn, Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi and trainer Corey Rutgers will not take any further part in the tournament.

As such, the PCB will facilitate their safe return and United, who play their last group match against Karachi Kings on 14 March at the National Stadium, can bring in the players’ replacements following the Event Technical Committee’s approval, as per the HBL PSL 2020 regulations.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Luke Ronchi (WK), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed, and Safi Abdullah.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, and Arshad Iqbal.