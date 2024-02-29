Islamabad United's Colin Munro Emphasizes Importance Of Recent Victory
Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Islamabad United's Colin Munro stressed the significance of their recent triumph, highlighting missed opportunities in previous matches
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Islamabad United's Colin Munro stressed the significance of their recent triumph, highlighting missed opportunities in previous matches.
Speaking after the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League season nine between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, Munro assured fans that key players Shadab and Hales aren't injured.
Despite securing victories in only two out of five matches, Munro expressed dissatisfaction with their performance, citing partnership disruptions as contributing factors.
It is worth noting that Islamabad United secured a victory over Karachi Kings at the home ground, with a margin of 7 wickets and 9 balls to spare in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League.
Colin Munro was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive innings of 82 runs.
