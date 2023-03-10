UrduPoint.com

Islamabad United’s Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined 10 Per Cent Over Breaching PCB Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 03:13 PM

RAWALPIDI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 10th, 2023) Islamabad United’s Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th fixture of the HBL PSL 8 at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

Farooqi was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting, when Farooqi used abusive language after dismissing the batter.

Farooqi pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Faisal Khan Afridi.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans’ Shan Masood and Tim David were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching a Level 1 offence of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct in separate incidents during their side’s match in the HBL PSL 8 on Tuesday.

All three players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

In Shadab’s case, the incident happened in the fourth ball of 20th over of Multan Sultans’ batting, when a wide ball was given by the on-field umpire and upon that Shadab came running from the boundary line and expressed his disappointment at the decision.

As regards to Shan, on the penultimate ball of 14th over of Multan Sultans batting, Shan expressed his disappointment after the umpire didn’t signal it one for the over for a short pitched ball. Similarly, Tim David on the second ball of the 18th over of Multan Sultans’ batting, expressed his displeasure over the leg-umpire’s decision not to call a short pitched ball a wide delivery.

Shadab and Shan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed to be imposed by Roshan Mahanama and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. Meanwhile, David challenged the decision and after the formal hearing, the match referee upheld his decision. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz.

