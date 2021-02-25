Islamabad Women Futsal Cup on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Women Soccer Futsal Cup in connection with the World Women Day would be held here on March 8.

According to Senior Vice President, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), Adnan Milk a total of 12 teams of Islamabad would feature in the tournament which will be divided into four groups.

"One top team from each group will qualify for semi finals of the tournament to be played under PSFF rules on knockout basis," h said.

He said the concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on the same day in which Certificates and Trophies will be awarded to the winning and runner up teams.

"Besides this, Women Futsal Exhibition matches will also be played in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit on March 8, in connection with World Women Day," he said.

He said the federation has already issued instructions to hold the exhibition matches in this regard.