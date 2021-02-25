UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Women Futsal Cup On March 8

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Islamabad Women Futsal Cup on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Women Soccer Futsal Cup in connection with the World Women Day would be held here on March 8.

According to Senior Vice President, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), Adnan Milk a total of 12 teams of Islamabad would feature in the tournament which will be divided into four groups.

"One top team from each group will qualify for semi finals of the tournament to be played under PSFF rules on knockout basis," h said.

He said the concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on the same day in which Certificates and Trophies will be awarded to the winning and runner up teams.

"Besides this, Women Futsal Exhibition matches will also be played in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit on March 8, in connection with World Women Day," he said.

He said the federation has already issued instructions to hold the exhibition matches in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Gilgit Baltistan Same Muzaffarabad March Women From Top

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

31 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.