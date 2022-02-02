UrduPoint.com

Islamia College Enters Into Final Of Inter-College Hockey Championship

Islamia College defeated PAF College in the semi-finals of the Inter College Hockey Tournament being played at the newly laid astro-turf inside Islamia College premises on Wednesday

Tauheed Khan scored two goals while Hassan scored one goal for Islamia College. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan Islamia was the special guest on the occasion. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that hockey is a national sport and holding of hockey tournaments at the newly hockey astro-turf would help in producing more talent at the school and college level.

He also thanked Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest and providing a much needed astro-turf facility to Islamia College University. He said to the hockey players that you are the ambassador of hockey and sports. Prost Syed Kamal, Administrator Officer Akbar Amin, Assistant Registrar Shabbir Ahmed, Director Sports GCP Hassan Khan and Director Sports Islamia College Ali Hoti were also present.

