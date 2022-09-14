Islamia College University issues trials schedules for admission on sports quotas

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The schedule of trials for admission on sports quotas in the historical institution of Asia Islamia College University Peshawar has been issued in various Games.

Giving details about the trials schedule for students and athletes for admission in historical Islamia College University Peshawar, Director Sports Ali Khan Hoti has advised the students to appear in the trials in various Games for admission on sports quotas, starting from September 20, 2022.

He said the trials of the cricket would be held on September 20, followed by September 21 the badminton trials would be organized in Takbeer Indoor Hall.

The volleyball trials will be held on September 22 at the Islamia College volleyball ground, and on September 23, the hockey trials will be held at the Islamia College Hockey ground.

While athletics trials will be held on September 26 at Islamia College Cricket Ground, table tennis trials on September 26 at Takbeer Hall of Islamia College, football trials on September 28 at Islamia College Football Ground, basketball trials on September 29 at Islamia College Basketball Court, while Tennis trials will be held on September 30 in the Tennis courts of the Islamia College University Peshawar.

Similarly, according to the trials schedule of the female students enrolled in Islamia College on the sports quota, the table tennis and badminton trials of Islamia College will be held on October 3. In the same way, the athletics trials will be held at Islamia College cricket ground on October 4.