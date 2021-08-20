UrduPoint.com

Islamia College University Produces Best Talent In Sports Field: VC

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University (ICU), Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan Friday said that the university has rendered excellent services and produced renowned players in the field of sports who were bringing laurels for the country

He expressed these views during a visit to the ICU Sports Directorate here.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, In-charge MN Dar, President of Islamia Cricket Club Engineer Aurangzeb Khalil and Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that ICU has rendered excellent service not only in the field of education but also in the field of sports and has produced eminent players of which a great example was that ICU students Rizwan, Shahenshah Afridi and Usman Shinwari were playing for the Pakistan cricket team.

Islamia College has also produced scores of Hockey Olympians, international athletes, footballers, squash players and international players of other games as well. Islamia College was providing modern facilities to the newcomers in the field of sports and we were in contact with the provincial government and will soon have an international standard gymnasium with multi-games facilities for students besides establishment of cricket academy, football, athletics, volleyball, synthetic tennis courts facilities with setting up tennis academy, he concluded.

