Islamia College upset Govt College Peshawar in BISE Inter-College Hockey

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamia College University Peshawar upset Government College Peshawar in the final of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Inter-College Boys Hockey Championship played here at Islamia College Hockey Ground on Wednesday.

By playing the best game, the rival team defeated the Government College team by a 2-1 goal and reached the next round match. On this occasion, Director sports Ali Hoti praised the performance of the players of Islamia College and gave a cash prize to the entire team.

He said due to the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Majeed, the performance of the student athletes has improved. On this occasion, Government College Peshawar Sports Director Hassan Khan along with Muhammad Nawaz hockey coach and Firdous Afridi, international hockey player Waqas Khan were also present.