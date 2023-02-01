UrduPoint.com

Islamia College Upset Govt College Peshawar In BISE Inter-College Hockey

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Islamia College upset Govt College Peshawar in BISE Inter-College Hockey

Islamia College University Peshawar upset Government College Peshawar in the final of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Inter-College Boys Hockey Championship played here at Islamia College Hockey Ground on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamia College University Peshawar upset Government College Peshawar in the final of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Inter-College Boys Hockey Championship played here at Islamia College Hockey Ground on Wednesday.

The final was played between the host team Islamia College University and Government College Peshawar in connection with the Peshawar Board Inter-College Hockey Tournament organized by the Board of International and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISE) at the Hockey Stadium of Islamia College University.

By playing the best game, the rival team defeated the Government College team by a 2-1 goal and reached the next round match. On this occasion, Director sports Ali Hoti praised the performance of the players of Islamia College and gave a cash prize to the entire team.

He said due to the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Majeed, the performance of the student athletes has improved. On this occasion, Government College Peshawar Sports Director Hassan Khan along with Muhammad Nawaz hockey coach and Firdous Afridi, international hockey player Waqas Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Hockey Peshawar Sports Education Student Waqas Khan BISE Afridi Government Best Coach

Recent Stories

MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems relat ..

MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems related to water, sewerage issues

4 minutes ago
 KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole ma ..

KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole martyrdom of children

4 minutes ago
 Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic ..

Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic development: National Account ..

4 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membe ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membership of two more MPs

4 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU) Job fair on Thursday

The Punjab University (PU) Job fair on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Turkish President Says Ankara 'Positive' About Fin ..

Turkish President Says Ankara 'Positive' About Finland's NATO Membership Bid

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.