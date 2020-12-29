UrduPoint.com
Islamia College Works Like A Sports Institution, Says Abbas Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Islamia College works like a sports institution, says Abbas Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abbas Khan on Tuesday said that the victories of Islamia College University Peshawar in the field of sports are unprecedented and matchless.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Directorate of Sports Islamia College University Peshawar.

Events like Cricket, Hockey, Football, Athletics, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis. Pakistan cricket team captain Rizwan, test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmad, Imtiaz Afridi in hockey, late Qazi Mohib, Pakistan hockey team skipper Rasheed Jr, Tariq Khan, Mashhad Hussain, Farhat Hussain, Bahre Karam, Habib, Irfanullah Marwat, Iqbal Shinwari etc are Islamian.

There are hundreds of players, who have represented Pakistan in international competitions including Asian Games, SAARC Games. There are trophies and medals from 1914 onwards.

German mid-weight machines, which Islamia College Peshawar has won in the field of play.

He said that we also have the Rose Capel Trophy. This event was first held in 1924. There is also a Roll of Honors Book, Bob Khyber Trophy and Ashes Trophy. This trophy is an excellent symbol of the memorable competitions of Islamia College and Edward College Peshawar.

To win this, there were thorny contests between the two colleges. "Our organization is trying to set up a museum in which all the trophies, medals and souvenirs will be on display for the people across the country.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees based in Peshawar Abbas Khan congratulated them for glorious victories and contribution of Islamia College in the world of sports and said that the construction of the museum was a matter of urgency and assured them full cooperation.

