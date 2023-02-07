Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) hockey team reaches final by defeating KFUET team by 9-0

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) hockey team on Tuesday qualified for the final round by defeating Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) by 9-0 in the Zonal Championship held here at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) hockey team on Tuesday qualified for the final round by defeating Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) by 9-0 in the Zonal Championship held here at Dring Stadium.

University Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil and Director of sports Amjad Farooq Waraich were present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor of the IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob congratulated Director of Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich, the players, and the administration on the success of the university's hockey team.