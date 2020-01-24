UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Wins Inter-Collegiate Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur wins Inter-Collegiate Cricket Tournament

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has won the final of Inter-collegiate Cricket Tournament played here today

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has won the final of Inter-collegiate cricket Tournament played here today. The Islamia University scored 184 runs in allotted 20 overs against Government Postgraduate College Bahawalnagar.

Sohaib Tariq was the top scorer with 43 runs. In response, Government Postgraduate College Bahawalnagar managed to score 104 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Shahbaz of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur took 3 wickets while Abdullah Aziz and Sohaib Tariq took 2 wickets each. Sohaib Tariq was declared Man of the Match for all-round performance.

