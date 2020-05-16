UrduPoint.com
Islamic Solidarity Games Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:58 PM

Islamic Solidarity Games postponed

Islamic Solidarity Sports Federations (ISSF) has decided to postpone the Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled to be held next in Konya, Turkey

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Islamic Solidarity sports Federations (ISSF) has decided to postpone the Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled to be held next in Konya, Turkey.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the ISSF board held under the chairmanship of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal through video conference, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood , Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said the postponement was made due to negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and based on the International Olympic Committee decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 which will coincide with the dates of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He said the ISSF supervision and coordination commission would communicate with the organizing committee to set the new dates of the game taking into account world sporting events Calendar.

"Pakistan Olympic Association will update all its stakeholders soon as the newdates are announced by the ISSF", he added.

