Islanders scoring great Bossy dies at 65

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Mike Bossy, an NHL scoring great who won four straight Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders, died on Friday at the age of 65, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed.

Canada's Bossy had announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," Bettman said in a statement.

The commissioner noted that Bossy's 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals per game average -- is the highest in NHL history.

"He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky," Bettman added, noting that Bossy was just as dominant in the Stanley Cup playoffs, in which he scored 85 goals in 129 games.

Bossy, who was born in Montreal on January 22, 1957, scored at least 70 goals in each of his four full seasons with Laval of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Islanders made him the 15th selection in the 1977 NHL draft and he would win Stanley Cup titles with the team in 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983.

Bossy played on a line with center Bryan Trottier and left wing Clark Gillies and scored the most goals by a rookie in NHL history at the time with 53 in 1977-78, winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

He then scored at least 50 goals in each of the following eight seasons before a chronic back problem limited him to 38 goals in 63 games in 1986-87, his last in the NHL.

"His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

"Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever." Hoping that rest would enable him to play again, Bossy would sit out the 1987-88 season, but after his back didn't heal the way he'd hoped, he retired in October 1988.

Bossy finished his NHL career with 573 goals and 1,126 points in 752 games.

He is the only player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals in nine straight seasons, is tied with Wayne Gretzky for the most 60-goal seasons (five), and his average of 0.76 goals per game is the best among players who have played at least 150 games.