Isner, Past Champs Anderson & Opelka Return To New York

Sat 08th February 2020

The New York Open, one of the longest-running tennis tournaments in the United States, plays its third edition at its home at NYCB Live on Long Island

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) The New York Open, one of the longest-running tennis tournaments in the United States, plays its third edition at its home at NYCB Live on Long Island.

The winners of the past two editions, Kevin Anderson and Reilly Opelka, both return in 2020.

Top American and two-time semi-finalist John Isner is set to lead the field, and he will be joined in the draw by a number of countrymen, including recent Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren,Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul.Former World No.

3 Milos Raonic is undefeated at this ATP 250. The Canadian won three straight titles from 2011-13, when the tournament was held in San Jose, and will look to continue his undefeated run on his first visit to NYCB Live.Here's all you need to know about the New York tennis tournament: when is the draw, what is the schedule, where to watch, who has won and more.

