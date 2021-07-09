Israel Olympic Committee Says COVID-Positive Logistics Worker Had No Contact With Athletes

A logistics team member working for the Israeli delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games who tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan had no contact with Israeli athletes and coaches who have yet to arrive at the Olympic Village, a spokesperson for the Israeli Olympic Committee told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Japanese media outlets reported that a Lithuanian athlete and a member of Israel's delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan.

Positive tests have also been reported in Uganda and Serbia's Olympic teams.

"We are talking about one of the members of the logistics team of the Israeli delegation who departed earlier than the athletes. He and his colleagues were not in contact with athletes/coaches of the Israeli delegation as these have not yet arrived in the Olympic Village," the spokesperson said.

The first Israeli athletes are set to arrive in the Olympic Village on July 17, the spokesperson added.