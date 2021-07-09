Israel Olympic Committee Says COVID-Positive Logistics Worker Had No Contact With Athletes

A logistics team member working for the Israeli delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games who tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan had no contact with Israeli athletes and coaches who have yet to arrive at the Olympic Village, a spokesperson for the Israeli Olympic Committee told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Japanese media outlets reported that a Lithuanian athlete and a member of Israel's delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan. Positive tests have also been reported in Uganda and Serbia's Olympic teams.

"We are talking about one of the members of the logistics team of the Israeli delegation who departed earlier than the athletes. He and his colleagues were not in contact with athletes/coaches of the Israeli delegation as these have not yet arrived in the Olympic Village," the spokesperson said.

The first Israeli athletes are set to arrive in the Olympic Village on July 17, the spokesperson added.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The games, now set to run from July 23 to August 8, have been plagued by issues since last year with ever-tightening safety measures and restrictions. Most recently, the organizers made the hard decision to ban all spectators from the venues following the declaration of the state of emergency in Tokyo amid COVID-19 surge. Japanese residents that had already bought the tickets to the events will be reimbursed.