UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Olympic Committee Says COVID-Positive Logistics Worker Had No Contact With Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

Israel Olympic Committee Says COVID-Positive Logistics Worker Had No Contact With Athletes

A logistics team member working for the Israeli delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games who tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan had no contact with Israeli athletes and coaches who have yet to arrive at the Olympic Village, a spokesperson for the Israeli Olympic Committee told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A logistics team member working for the Israeli delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games who tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan had no contact with Israeli athletes and coaches who have yet to arrive at the Olympic Village, a spokesperson for the Israeli Olympic Committee told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Japanese media outlets reported that a Lithuanian athlete and a member of Israel's delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan. Positive tests have also been reported in Uganda and Serbia's Olympic teams.

"We are talking about one of the members of the logistics team of the Israeli delegation who departed earlier than the athletes. He and his colleagues were not in contact with athletes/coaches of the Israeli delegation as these have not yet arrived in the Olympic Village," the spokesperson said.

The first Israeli athletes are set to arrive in the Olympic Village on July 17, the spokesperson added.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The games, now set to run from July 23 to August 8, have been plagued by issues since last year with ever-tightening safety measures and restrictions. Most recently, the organizers made the hard decision to ban all spectators from the venues following the declaration of the state of emergency in Tokyo amid COVID-19 surge. Japanese residents that had already bought the tickets to the events will be reimbursed.

Related Topics

Israel Tokyo Japan Serbia Uganda July August 2020 Olympics Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBI, DHS Officials to Be Sent to Haiti in Response ..

2 minutes ago

Court dismisses bail plea of accused in cyber crim ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka pushes for India series delay after Covi ..

2 minutes ago

PNS to visit UK's Portsmouth Naval Base

2 minutes ago

Biden to Meet With German Chancellor Merkel on Thu ..

8 minutes ago

Northrop Grumman to Build $935Mln HALO Astronaut M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.