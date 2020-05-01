UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Banking Giant Hapoalim Fined $30Mln For FIFA Bribe Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:15 PM

Israeli Banking Giant Hapoalim Fined $30Mln for FIFA Bribe Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and its Swiss-based subsidiary have been fined $30 million for the laundering of bribes and kickbacks to officials working for the international soccer governing body FIFA, the Department of Justice said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and its Swiss-based subsidiary have been fined $30 million for the laundering of bribes and kickbacks to officials working for the international soccer governing body FIFA, the Department of Justice said.

The bank agreed to a settlement with US prosecutors, who alleged that Hapoalim conspired to launder more than $20 million in bribes and other funds given to FIFA officials from 2010 to 2015, prosecutors said.

"For nearly five years, Bank Hapoalim employees used the U.S. financial system to launder tens of millions of dollars in bribe payments to corrupt soccer officials in multiple countries," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a press release issued late on Thursday.

The bank agreed to forfeit more than $20.7 million in funds and pay a fine of more than $9.3 million as part of the settlement.

In an another press release published earlier in the day, the banking giant was also ordered to pay over $874 million for attempting to hide more than $7.6 billion from the Internal Revenue Service in over 5,500 bank accounts located in Switzerland and Israel from 2002 until 2014.

The Israeli banking giant has roughly 250 branches and more than 2.5 million individual and corporate accounts.

Related Topics

Israel Fine Bank FIFA Switzerland 2015 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Iraq Experiencing Difficulties Implementing Oil Ou ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpasses 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to minimize pandemic i ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Servicemen Disinfect 4 Retirement ..

3 minutes ago

Ghalti deals with themes of greed: Asma Sayani

13 minutes ago

Punjab govt utilizing resources for workers well-b ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.