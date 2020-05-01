Israeli Banking Giant Hapoalim Fined $30Mln for FIFA Bribe Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and its Swiss-based subsidiary have been fined $30 million for the laundering of bribes and kickbacks to officials working for the international soccer governing body FIFA, the Department of Justice said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and its Swiss-based subsidiary have been fined $30 million for the laundering of bribes and kickbacks to officials working for the international soccer governing body FIFA, the Department of Justice said.

The bank agreed to a settlement with US prosecutors, who alleged that Hapoalim conspired to launder more than $20 million in bribes and other funds given to FIFA officials from 2010 to 2015, prosecutors said.

"For nearly five years, Bank Hapoalim employees used the U.S. financial system to launder tens of millions of dollars in bribe payments to corrupt soccer officials in multiple countries," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a press release issued late on Thursday.

The bank agreed to forfeit more than $20.7 million in funds and pay a fine of more than $9.3 million as part of the settlement.

In an another press release published earlier in the day, the banking giant was also ordered to pay over $874 million for attempting to hide more than $7.6 billion from the Internal Revenue Service in over 5,500 bank accounts located in Switzerland and Israel from 2002 until 2014.

The Israeli banking giant has roughly 250 branches and more than 2.5 million individual and corporate accounts.