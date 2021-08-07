Israeli Rhythmic Gymnast Linoy Ashram Wins Olympic Gold in Individual All-Around Final

Israel's rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the women's rhythmic individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

The Israeli gymnast scored 107.800 points.

The silver medal went to Dina Averina from Russia who scored 107.650 points, while Belarus' Alina Harnasko claimed bronze with 102.700 points.