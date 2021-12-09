Issue of Boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics Will Be Addressed at European Level - Paris

The issue of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be addressed at the European level, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said that France was not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"As for the diplomatic boycott, this issue will be settled at the European level," Le Drian told a joint press conference with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.