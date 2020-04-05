UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISTAF Secretary General Writes To Member Countries Not To Hold Any Sepaktakraw Activities Amid Outbreak Of Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

ISTAF Secretary General writes to member countries not to hold any Sepaktakraw activities amid outbreak of Covid-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :International Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary General Abdul Haleem on Saturday said that he has sent a letter to all the member countries of International Sepaktakraw Federation to not to hold any kind of Sepaktakraw activities due to the outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary Noshad Ahmed Khan said that the Sepaktakraw Referee and Coaching Course which was to be held in last week of April, will now held in June, according to a press release.

He said the course will be supervised by International Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary General Abdul Haleem.

Noshad said that the selection of players, for World Sepak Takraw Championship to be held in Bangkok in October\November, will be done after normalization of situation.

The selection committee comprises of chairman Ahmed Ali Rajput, Dr. Arif Hafeez, Shabbir Ahmed, Arif Waheed, Sardar Muhammad Khan and Amir Latif.

He said the people claiming to be the president and secretary of National Sepaktakraw academy, they have no affiliations with the Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation.

Member Selection Committee and Manager Pakistan Sepaktakraw Team Dr. Arif Hafeez said that Pakistan Sepaktakraw Team has been participating in Kings Cup World Sepaktakrwaw Championship for many years and it also participated in Asian Games held in Indonesia in 2018 which is an honor for us.

He said the selection of the players for world championship will be held after Eid.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangkok Indonesia April June 2018 All Asia

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

27 minutes ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

57 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

57 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.