Istanbul Basaksehir Says Players Decide Not To Return To Pitch After Racist Incident

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Players of Turkish football club Istanbul Basaksehir, who left the pitch after a racist incident in a Champions League match, decided not to return, the club said on Twitter.

"Our players have taken a decision NOT TO go back on the pitch after our Assistant Coach, Pierre Webo has been exposed to racist behavior by the 4th Official," it said.

The match that took place on Tuesday in Paris was interrupted in the 16th minute. During the first half, referee Ovidiu Hategan showed a red card to Basaksehir coach Cameroonian Pierre Webo, while, according to the official account of the Turkish club on Twitter, the fourth referee insulted Webo on racial grounds. The players left the pitch.

More Stories From Sports

