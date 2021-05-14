Istanbul to Host 2023 UEFA Champions League Final - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Turkey has negotiated holding the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul after losing the right to play host to the event this year due to the pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported, citing sources.

After the decision of UEFA to move the 2021 final from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19, the negotiations on the 2023 final were held between UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). Both sides reached an agreement to organize the 2023 final in Istanbul, the media outlet said. Notably, the country is also looking forward to mark the centenary of the republic's foundation that year.

Besides, UEFA and TFF reached an agreement to organize the 2021 UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul in August.

Istanbul last time hosted a champions league final in 2019 at the Vodafone Park Stadium of Besiktas football club.