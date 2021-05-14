UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Istanbul To Host 2023 UEFA Champions League Final - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Istanbul to Host 2023 UEFA Champions League Final - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Turkey has negotiated holding the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul after losing the right to play host to the event this year due to the pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported, citing sources.

After the decision of UEFA to move the 2021 final from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19, the negotiations on the 2023 final were held between UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). Both sides reached an agreement to organize the 2023 final in Istanbul, the media outlet said. Notably, the country is also looking forward to mark the centenary of the republic's foundation that year.

Besides, UEFA and TFF reached an agreement to organize the 2021 UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul in August.

Istanbul last time hosted a champions league final in 2019 at the Vodafone Park Stadium of Besiktas football club.

Related Topics

Football Turkey Porto Istanbul August 2019 Media Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

3 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

4 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.