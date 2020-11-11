Istanbul to Host European Indoor Athletics Championship in 2023 - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Turkish city of Istanbul has been named as the host of the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championship, the European Athletics association said on Wednesday.

The decision was made during the 160th European Athletics Council Meeting, which is taking place online from November 10-12.

"Istanbul submitted a strong bid and the Council is very pleased to award the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to Istanbul," European Athletics Interim President Dobromir Karamarinov said in a statement.

He added that the city's facilities were among the best in the region and expressed confidence in "famous Turkish hospitality."

The competition will take place at the Atakoy Athletics Arena, which has a capacity of 7,000 seats.

Next year's championship will be hosted by the Polish city of Torun from March 5-7.