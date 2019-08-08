Final stage of a global drifting motorsport race will be held in Istanbul, Turkey next month, the race organizer announced on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Final stage of a global drifting motorsport race will be held in Istanbul, Turkey next month, the race organizer announced on Thursday.

The metropolis will host the Red Bull car Park Drift World Final on Sept. 1 in the Maltepe City Park.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the race organizer Red Bull said in a statement. Turkey's Fahimreza Keykhosravi, Ali Inal and Ibrahim Yucebas will compete in the event.

Some 20 pilot across the world will pit against other to be the world's best drift of the year.