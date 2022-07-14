ISU Confirms Transfer of Russian Grand Prix Stage in Figure Skating to Finland

The International Skating Union (ISU) on Thursday confirmed the transfer of the Russian stage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating to the Finnish city of Espoo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The International Skating Union (ISU) on Thursday confirmed the transfer of the Russian stage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating to the Finnish city of Espoo.

In April, the ISU decided to cancel the Russian Grand Prix series and extended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from participation in competitions over the situation in Ukraine. In May, the ISU removed the stage in China from its Calendar due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The union noted that restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes will be in force until further notice.

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Espoo will take place from November 25-27. The new host of the Chinese stage, which is scheduled for November 11-13, has yet to be determined.

The 2022 Grand Prix series will consist of six stages. It starts with the Skate America tournament on October 21, and the final will take place in Torino (according to website), Italy, from December 8-11.