ISU Congress Rejects Amendment to Statutes, Which Allowed to Suspend Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The Congress of the International Skating Union (ISU) did not pass an amendment to the statutes that would allow the organization to take protective measures against its members, up to suspension.

The amendment was submitted to consideration due to events in Ukraine.

ISU Director General Fredi Schmid said the ISU Council's decision to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes will be valid until further notice.