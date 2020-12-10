ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix 2020/21 Final Canceled - ISU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The final of the 2020-21 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating was canceled due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Thursday.

This decision was made at the ISU council held earlier in the day.

Initially, the Grand Prix Final was supposed to take place from December 10-13 this year in Beijing, but due to the spread of the coronavirus, the tournament in China was ruled out.

ISU previously canceled the 2021 World Junior Figure Skating Championships, which were to be held in March in China's Harbin.