ISU Says in Legal Consultations With IOC Regarding Figure Skating Awards

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The International Skating Union (ISU) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it is continuing legal consultations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the situation with awarding medals for the figure skating team competition at the Beijing Winter Olympic.

Russian figure skaters won the Olympic figure skating team competition on Monday for the second time in their history but the awards ceremony was postponed. According to the Inside the Games news portal, the reason for the delay was an issue with the doping test of a Russian athlete before the games.

The Olympic figure skating team competition adds up scores from singles skaters (men and women), pairs and ice dancers. The Russian Olympic champions include Kamila Valieva (women's singles); Mark Kondratyuk (men's singles); Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs); Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

The Russian skaters are followed by their US and Japanese counterparts, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.