ISWA Academy clinches exhibition match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :ISWA academy won the Jashan-i-Azadi Roshi Cup Exhibition football match after beating Kickoff Academy by 5-4 at the Kickoff Academy, Rawalpindi.

In the first half, ISWA Academy was leading against Kickoff Academy by 3-1 goals.

Wadood Khan scored two goals while Nawaz Ahmed, Luqman Khan and Khalil scored one goal each for the winning team.

Ashb Hashmi, Haider, Faisal and Waleed also scored one goal each for the Kickoff Academy teams. Three corners missed by ISWA Academy while two were wasted by the loser team.

Managing Director, Roshi Sports Wear, Sheraz Roshan who was the chief guest on the occasion, was introduced to both the teams by Organizing Secretary, Sadique Bangash. Head Coach, Kick-off, Muhammad Zahid Qureshi.

Sheraz Roshan said players were assets of the nation and they should be encouraged. He further said thatgovernment should take concrete steps for the development of sports in the country.

To a question, he said sports competitions were suspended all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the revival of sports in the country was a welcome step.