Iswa academy wins exhibition football match

Lswa Academy outplayed Wah Academy by 2-1 in an exhibition football match here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Iswa academy outplayed Wah Academy by 2-1 in an exhibition football match here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the first half of the game, both teams were unable to score a goal. For Iswa Academy, Wadood scored two goals in 3rd and 10th minute of the second half, respectively.

Umer Sajjad netted the lone goal for Wah Academy. The match was supervised by referees Faizan Shah, Muhammad Waqas and Muhamamd Imran.

Pakistan Sports board Deputy Director Mansoor Ahmed was the chief guest during the match, while Iswa Football Academy president Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Wah Academy secretary Qaiser Khan and others were also present on the occasion.