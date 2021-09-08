UrduPoint.com

It Has Come To Our Notice That Factually Incorrect Reports Are Circulating About The Pakistan National Squad Environment.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:01 AM

The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th September, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan has issued the following statement:

“It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

“It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month.”

