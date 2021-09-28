UrduPoint.com

'It Takes Courage': Saudi Arabia's Women Cyclists Break Norms

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

'It takes courage': Saudi Arabia's women cyclists break norms

For years, Samar Rahbini thought it would be "impossible" to cycle in the streets of conservative Saudi Arabia, where women's sport was long frowned upon

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :For years, Samar Rahbini thought it would be "impossible" to cycle in the streets of conservative Saudi Arabia, where women's sport was long frowned upon.

Now she runs the "Courage" mixed-gender cycling club in Jeddah.

"I chose the name 'Courage' because what we are doing takes courage... to go out on the streets and practise in public and in crowded places," she told AFP.

In the past, the involvement of Saudi women in sport has been met with hostility from some conservatives who see it as immoral and a gateway to indecent acts.

But now women's cycling has become far more common in Jeddah, where Rahbini and her friends glided past cars on a recent ride.

She was wearing a black tracksuit, white jacket and a helmet, with her hair flowing underneath in the wind.

"Now, the large number of women who cycle on almost a daily basis have made female cycling a familiar thing," said Rahbini, whose club has hundreds of women members.

Rahbini, who organises bike tours and gives riding lessons twice a week, said she hopes to see more women and girls involved in cycling.

The "Courage" club rents out bikes and all the necessary equipment for a small fee, or for free for those who cannot afford it, she said.

For Fatima Salem, 44, cycling is not only fun but a great way to stay fit.

"I used to cycle when I was a child, and it took me a long time to take it up again," said the mother of four, who wore a headscarf and a pink T-shirt over her long-sleeved tracksuit.

While Saudi Arabia is not equipped with bike lanes, Rahbini hopes that will soon change, urging the government to set up proper infrastructure.

Related Topics

Cycling Jeddah Saudi Tours Salem Saudi Arabia Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

31 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant sp ..

US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads: survey

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.