UrduPoint.com

It Was Do Or Die, Says Tryon After Crucial World Cup Win For South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

It was do or die, says Tryon after crucial World Cup win for South Africa

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :"It was do or die," said all-rounder Chloe Tryon after a match-winning performance for South Africa, who defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday.

Tryon made 40 as South Africa struggled to 132 for six in their 20 overs, then took two for 12 as New Zealand were bowled out for 67.

"We knew how important this game was," said Tryon. "We had to go back to the basics. I thought we were 15 or 20 runs short so we had a job to do with the ball. Everyone did superbly tonight." Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba struck twice in the first three overs of New Zealand's innings and the White Ferns were unable to recover. It was effectively a must-win game for both teams after they both lost their opening games.

Mlaba finished with three for ten in her four overs - her best figures in T20 internationals.

It was the fourth successive match on the same pitch but New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said her team's batting performance was simply not good enough.

"To be honest, it's embarrassing," said Devine. "We trained hard and put in all the work behind the scenes but to come out and perform like that for two games in a row is not good enough for international cricket." Monday's collapse was even worse than New Zealand's capitulation to Australia at the same venue on Saturday when they lost by 97 runs after being bowled out for 76.

Tryon (40) and Nadine de Klerk (28 not out) shared a sixth wicket partnership of 47 after South Africa's top order batting failed for the second successive match.

Off-spinner Eden Carson dismissed Tazmin Brits in the first over and finished with two for 23 while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu took two for 27, including the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt, who was bowled when she swung across the line after scoring 13.

But New Zealand's batting failed again, with Devine's 16 the top score before she was trapped leg before wicket by Tryon.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Australia Job Paarl Brits Same South Africa Boland Park, Paarl Women National University All Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

2 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

2 hours ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.