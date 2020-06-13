ITA Detects Over 80 Anti-Doping Rule Breaches During 2012 Olympics Samples Reanalysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday that it had completed reanalysis of samples from the London 2012 Olympic Games uncovering more than 80 anti-doping rule violations.

"In this respect, the ITA has just finalized the London 2012 re-analysis program that saw more than two-thirds of all urine samples collected at the time of the Games re-analyzed and, in total, more than 80 anti-doping rule violations uncovered, allowing in some instances the reallocation of Olympic medals to their rightful owners by the IOC," the organization said in a statement.

In 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the launch of the reanalysis program to re-examine samples from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The IOC has delegated results management to the ITA, which is in charge of reviewing all the test results and notifying athletes concerned.

The reanalysis was launched against the backdrop of the 2016 scandal, when a number of Russian athletes and sports officials were accused of running an institutional doping conspiracy during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. In December, the World Anti-Doping Agency imposed a four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in international sporting events due to alleged manipulation of the Moscow anti-doping lab data.