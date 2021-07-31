ITA Finds No Anti-Doping Rule Violations at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The International Testing Agency (ITA) has not identified any anti-doping rules violation by athletes at the Tokyo Olympics so far, CNN reported citing the agency.

"Laboratory analysis are ongoing. Any adverse finding constituting an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRVs) will be brought forward by the ITA before the Court of Arbitration for Sport's Anti-Doping Division. Any such proceedings will be reported publicly. No ADRVs have been reported to date," the ITA was quoted as saying by the CNN.

According to the ITA infographic detailing Tokyo Olympics anti-doping program, the agency has collected over 3,000 samples from more than 2,000 athletes to date.

The most scrutinized teams have been those form the US, Australia, China, the UK and Russia, which has been competing under the Russian Olympic Committee flag due to sanctions. Among most tested disciplines are swimming, rowing, athletics, cycling and weightlifting.

On Friday, American swimmer Ryan Murphy alleged that Russian Olympic champion in 100m and 200m backstroke disciplines Evgeny Rylov might not have been "clean." The Russian side has vehemently denied the accusations. Murphy, who earned a bronze in the 100m and a silver in the 200m, clarified he did not mean anyone in particular and was just expressing concern over doping in swimming in general.